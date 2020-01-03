#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
IIFL Securities locked at 5% upper circuit after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picks 27.85 lakh shares

Updated : January 03, 2020 10:33 AM IST

The stock opened at Rs 47, up 4.91 percent from the previous close of Rs 44.8 apiece on the National Stock Exchange.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala purchased 27.85 lakh shares of the company a day ago.
The total value of the purchase is approximately Rs 12 crore.
