IIFL Securities locked at 5% upper circuit after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picks 27.85 lakh shares

IIFL Securities shares were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit on Friday after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala purchased 27.85 lakh shares of the company. The stock was trading at Rs 47, up 4.91 percent from the previous close on the National Stock Exchange.

IIFL Securities’ stock price gained 15.48 percent in the first three sessions of January 2020.

As per the bulk deal data from the BSE, Jhunjhunwala purchased 27,84,879 shares of IIFL Securities on Thursday at an average price of Rs 42.83 per share.

The total value of the purchase is approximately Rs 12 crore.

The data released to the exchanges shows that Satpal Khattar sold 30 lakh shares at Rs 42.74 per share separately on Thursday.

Reports suggest that Satpal Khattar owned 1.95 percent stake in IIFL Securites at the end of the September quarter.