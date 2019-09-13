Market
IIFL maintains reduce on United Spirits, here's why and check its long-term target price
Updated : September 13, 2019 06:03 PM IST
Shares of United Spirits Ltd (USL) quoted at Rs 610.90, down 0.56 percent on Friday on BSE at 2.10 pm.
USL on July 22 reported a 25.66 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 181.7 crore in the first quarter of 2019-20.
The one-year return on USL is positive with the scrip gaining 6.5 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more