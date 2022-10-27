IIFL Finance shares jump after home loans, gold loans drive profit growth

Mini
Shares of IIFL Finance are trading near their 52-week high of Rs 396.



Pre-provision operating profit also rose 23 percent to Rs 685 crore compared with a year ago.
Microfinance and business loans also increased 49 percent and 14 percent compared to last year. 95 percent of the company's loans are retail in nature.
The company's asset quality witnessed improvement compared to the same period last year. Gross NPA for the September quarter stood at 2.4 percent from 2.6 percent in June, while Net NPA improved to 1.2 percent from 1.5 percent last quarter.
Shares of IIFL Finance are trading 5 percent higher as of 11:40 AM at Rs 381.95. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of Rs 396.