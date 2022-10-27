    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    IIFL Finance shares jump after home loans, gold loans drive profit growth

    IIFL Finance shares jump after home loans, gold loans drive profit growth

    IIFL Finance shares jump after home loans, gold loans drive profit growth
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Shares of IIFL Finance are trading near their 52-week high of Rs 396.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell IIFL Finance share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Shares of IIFL Finance Ltd. gained as much as 6 percent on Thursday after the company reported a 36 percent growth in its net profit for the September quarter to Rs 397 crore.
    The company's overall assets under management increased 25 percent from last year to cross the Rs 55,000 crore mark. AUM for gold loans and home loans increased by 31 percent and 25 percent respectively compared to the same period last year.

    Pre-provision operating profit also rose 23 percent to Rs 685 crore compared with a year ago.

    Microfinance and business loans also increased 49 percent and 14 percent compared to last year. 95 percent of the company's loans are retail in nature.

    The company's asset quality witnessed improvement compared to the same period last year. Gross NPA for the September quarter stood at 2.4 percent from 2.6 percent in June, while Net NPA improved to 1.2 percent from 1.5 percent last quarter.

    Asset quality for the gold loan, business loan, and MFI business also improved on a quarter-on-quarter basis, while that for the home loan business remained flat.

    Shares of IIFL Finance are trading 5 percent higher as of 11:40 AM at Rs 381.95. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of Rs 396.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    IIFL Finance

    Previous Article

    Dr Reddy's revenue seen flat but other metrics might be hit | Earnings Preview

    Next Article

    Elon Musk says no plan to lay off 75% of Twitter employees

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng