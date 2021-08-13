IGL Q1 results: Net profit at Rs 244 crore, misses Street estimates; EBITDA down 23% QoQ

Gas distribution company IGL on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 244.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30, missing Street estimates. That marked a quarter-on-quarter decline of 26.2 percent.

IGL's revenue 18.9 percent to Rs 1,257.4 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 380.8 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, as against Rs 492 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

IGL's EBITDA margin came in at 30.3 percent, as against 31.7 percent in the quarter ended March 31.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the company's net profit at Rs 267 crore over revenue of 1,338 crore. They had estimated its EBITDA in Q1 at Rs 392 crore and the EBITDA margin at 29.3 percent.

IGL shares ended 0.49 percent lower at Rs 534 apiece on BSE ahead of the earnings announcement, underperforming the headline Sensex index, which surged 1.08 percent to a record closing high.