IFCI realises Rs 805.6 crore from divestment of stake in NSE; shares surge 12%

Updated : December 24, 2019 01:29 PM IST

IFCI realised an amount of Rs 805.60 crore from divestment of 1.20 crore equity shares comprising 2.4 percent stake in National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

The amount of Rs 805.60 represents about 82 percent of the total committed amount.