IFB Industries shares jump after September quarter earnings beat estimates

Home appliances major IFB Industries has reported September quarter results that surpassed street expectations on the operational front.
All four segments - Home Appliances, Engineering, Motor, and Steel reported growth on a year-on-year basis. The home Appliances segment contributes to a majority of the company's revenue.
On the margin front, the home appliance segment margin declined to 4 percent from 5 percent while that of the Engineering business increased to 8 percent from 6 percent last year.
Shares of IFB Industries are trading 2.3 percent higher at Rs 970.10 as of 11:40 AM.