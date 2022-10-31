IFB Industries shares jump after September quarter earnings beat estimates

By CNBCTV18.com

Home appliances major IFB Industries has reported September quarter results that surpassed street expectations on the operational front.

However, the company's revenue of Rs 1,097 crore was a marginal miss on street expectations of Rs 1,150 crore. On a year-on-year basis, the company's revenue increased by 14 percent.

Net profit remained flat at Rs 24 crore but turned out to be much higher than expectations of Rs 7 crore. Operating profit or EBITDA was also flat at Rs 69 crore but ahead of the Rs 40 crore estimate.

EBITDA Margin contracted 80 basis points from last year to 6.3 percent. Nirmal Bang had estimated the figure to be 3.5 percent.

All four segments - Home Appliances, Engineering, Motor, and Steel reported growth on a year-on-year basis. The home Appliances segment contributes to a majority of the company's revenue.

On a standalone basis, the company's receivables stood at Rs 428 crore compared to Rs 296 crore while payables were at Rs 1,065 crore compared to Rs 797 crore in March 2022.

On the margin front, the home appliance segment margin declined to 4 percent from 5 percent while that of the Engineering business increased to 8 percent from 6 percent last year.

Shares of IFB Industries are trading 2.3 percent higher at Rs 970.10 as of 11:40 AM.