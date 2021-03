Tata Motors has been one of the major outperformers in the last one year when the market saw a major crash due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then a subsequent rebound. While the benchmark Sensex has nearly doubled from the March lows of 2020, the share price of Tata Motors jumped 5 times during the same period.

The Sensex had dropped precipitously on March 23, 2020 – 13 percent to close at 26,000. Ten months later, the index took out 50,000 for the first time in history. Comparatively, the shares of Tata Motors – trading at Rs 68 on March 23 — have risen to Rs 300 at the time of writing. The stock has given handsome returns to investors who bought it a year ago.

Year TaMo Price March '20 Rs 68 March '21 Rs 300

Car Prices (base model, on-road Mumbai) Tiago 5.85 lakhs Nexon 8.45 lakhs Harrier 17.15 lakhs

Analysts attribute the rise in stock price to its increased market share for passenger and commercial vehicles and rising focus on EVs. The company is targeting a double-digit EBITDA margin in the next three years. The company reported a 25 percent rise in total sales in January. Its domestic sales rose to over 28 percent YoY, with EVs contributing 43 percent to its total sales in 2020. The company reported a surge in sales despite increasing product prices due to rising input costs.

In its earnings call, the company had reiterated its ambitious aim to turn net debt-free by FY24. This, combined with its double-digit market share, prompted 18 out of 34 analysts, who track the stock closely to give it a buy rating.