If large caps are not leading the current rally in markets, then who is? Read here

Nifty 50 index is up 11 percent, Nifty 100 Midcap 100 Index is up 17 percent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index is up 19 percent in the past four months.

Large cap stocks typically lead the mid and small cap stocks in a bull market, but the current rally depicts a different picture. ‘Liquidity’ seems to be most-cited argument among investors about the rally in smaller names, which largely reflects bullish sentiment among domestic institutional and retail investors.

The muted performance of several large cap stocks in the past 3 months has been a drag on the overall market performance. Nifty is up 9 percent, but most top Nifty 50 stocks clocked meagre returns.