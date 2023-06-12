Here's what the analyst with the highest price target on IEX has to say on market coupling

47 percent out of the 18 analysts that track IEX maintain a buy recommendation on the stock.

Brokerage firm UBS is one among the two brokerage firms that have the highest price target on Indian Energy Exchange (IEX). That view has been severely put to test over the last two sessions when the stock dipped nearly 18 percent.

The UBS note mentions that the circular does not mention anything about timelines or about Market-based Economic Dispatch (MBED). It further added that it is difficult to currently assess the impact. However, it has laid out several potential scenarios in its note:

In the first scenario, UBS mentions that market coupling, along with MBED indicates a potential rise in overall power exchange volume by 12-15 times. It also says that MBED execution could be difficult given the complex settlement procedures, and reluctance of discoms to get on board.

MBED is a step towards creating an efficient operating system with an integrated, pan-India approach for power generators. It envisages centralised scheduling for dispatching the entire annual electricity consumption of around 1,400 billion units.

In the second scenario, UBS mentions that market coupling in selective segments like green energy, or inter-regional transmission will better manage transmission capability.

Lastly, UBS highlights that simple market coupling with no changes to the existing structure will impact operations, will impact operations of the power exchange. It also questioned whether the concerns surrounding this move is overdone.

"We remain cognizant of the risk and continue to track this closely," UBS said in its note. "We note that the process is still in a very nascent stage and expect it to target broader power market development rather than being introduced as a pure-play market coupling," the note said.

After a two-day drop, shares of IEX are trading 1.3 percent higher at Rs 124.25.