Here's what the analyst with the highest price target on IEX has to say on market coupling

Brokerage firm UBS is one among the two brokerage firms that have the highest price target on Indian Energy Exchange (IEX). That view has been severely put to test over the last two sessions when the stock dipped nearly 18 percent.

UBS continues to maintain a buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 200. In fact, 47 percent out of the 18 analysts that track IEX maintain a buy recommendation on the stock.