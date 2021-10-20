IEX shares tumble nearly 10% after rising to record high day before

Shares of the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) fell nearly 10 percent on Wednesday, a day after the energy trading platform soared 20 percent to a record high on plans to consider a bonus issue of shares to be decided in a Board meeting on Thursday.

On BSE, IEX shares dropped as much as 9.99 percent to an intraday low of Rs 758.55. On NSE, the company's shares lowered to Rs 760.85 intraday, down 9.99 percent.

At 11:42 am, IEX shares traded 7.56 percent lower quoting at Rs 779.10 on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex index was trading 0.07 percent lower at that time.

IEX is the premier electricity exchange in India, which facilitates electricity trade.

IEX's plan to issue bonus shares, to be considered at an October 21 board meeting along with its quarterly earnings, comes on the heels of a 72 percent surge in its shares in the September quarter. The S&P BSE Power Index, meanwhile, rose 16 percent.

"Over the next decade, with India increasingly looking at EVs (electric vehicles) and big companies like Tata Power focusing in that area, the demand for energy is going to rise, and IEX is rightly placed for this kind of outlook," said Gaurav Garg, head of research at CapitalVia Global Research.

In its latest monthly update, IEX , which is used by power producers, distributors and corporates to buy and sell electricity, said electricity volume traded in October was 59 percent higher than a year ago.

ICICI Direct Research said that a top court's move earlier this month, allowing electricity to be traded like other commodities with forwarding contracts and derivatives on exchanges, would help boost volumes at power exchanges like IEX.

-With PTI inputs