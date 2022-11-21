IEX board meeting on November 25 to consider a share buyback proposal

Buy / Sell IEX share TRADE

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), gained for the first time in five trading sessions on Monday after the company announced that it will consider the proposal for the buyback of equity shares at its board meeting on November 25.

Meanwhile, market veteran Shyam Sekhar has expressed doubts over the upcoming board meeting.

In a tweet on Friday evening, Sekhar wrote about the bonus issue that the company had announced earlier, post which there had been a sell-off in the stock.

https://twitter.com/shyamsek/status/1593606977988743168

In further tweets, Sekhar wrote about how the 2:1 bonus share issue of failed to increase shareholder value and now the board has come up with the buyback proposal. Sekhar has also questioned the role of independent directors and a prominent cement group.

https://twitter.com/shyamsek/status/1593602304258998272

One of the reasons behind the underperformance is the introduction of two new power exchanges, which has threatened the company's near monopoly status.

Another headwind that it faces is the price cap on exchanges, which have been extended to December 2022. Correction in prices due to improvement in coal availability resulting in easing supply-side constraints. The demand may also be impacted due to the onset of winters.

The introduction of long-duration contracts and beginning of operations on the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) are some key positives.

IEX is India’s energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable energy and certificates including renewable energy certificates as well as the energy saving certificates.

Shares of IEX are trading 4.5 percent higher at Rs 144.65.