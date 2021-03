Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) surged 13 percent to hit a new high on Friday after the company divested stake in Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) to National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to build gas markets.

It announced divestment of 26 percent of its equity holding in the IGX to the NSE and additional 5 percent equity holding to ONGC.

The stock rose as much as 13.1 percent to its new high of Rs 349 per share on the BSE. In the past three months, the stock has rallied 60 percent as against a 12 percent rise in the Sensex.

IGX became India’s first gas exchange after it secured authorisation from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board last December 2.

Talking about the partnership, SN Goel, Chairman, IEX, and Director, IGX said having NSE and ONGC as partners is a natural choice in the endeavour to deepen India’s gas markets.

“We are working collaboratively with key stakeholders in the value chain to create an enabling policy framework that supports development of gas markets in the country. Both public and private sector companies have a pioneering role in developing a vibrant gas market in the country,” said Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Meanwhile, Vikram Limaye, Managing Director, NSE stated that the collaboration to strengthen IGX will go a long way in accelerating the development of the gas markets.

IGX will provide a vibrant gas market platform for accelerating gas consumption in the country, thereby helping towards achieving the national sustainable energy aspiration, he added.