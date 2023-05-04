IEX April volumes decline versus March due to unseasonal rains

Volumes in the day-ahead market were up 8 percent from last year owing to favourable prices.

Indian Energy Exchange achieved overall volumes of 7,928 million units in April, growing 6 percent from April 2022.

However, on a month-on-month basis, overall volumes were down 14 percent.

Price in April stood at Rs 5.41 per unit, down 46 percent from last year's figure of Rs 10 per unit. The dip in price is due to improving supply side scenario leading to increased liquidity, as well as cooler weather conditions.

“Sell-side liquidity improved on the exchange due to government initiatives to ensure adequate power supply during this summer season, including gas-based thermal power that was made available on the exchange”, IEX said in a statement.

Volumes in the day-ahead market were up 8 percent from last year owing to favourable prices. The day-ahead market allows high-cost generators such as gas-based power generators, imported coal-based plants and battery-energy storage systems to sell electricity on the market.

While the upcoming months are likely to see an increase in power demand, the supply-side liquidity is likely to be maintained due to improved coal supply.

This will lead to competitive prices and higher clearance for Discoms & Open Access consumers.

Real-time electricity market saw a 26 percent year-on-year growth to 2,152 million units with a total of 733 participants during the month of April.

“Consistent growth of RTM segment reflects its increarsing acceptance among distribution utilities and industries to efficiently balance their power demand-supply in real-time basis,” the company's statement said.

The Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising of intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts, and contracts up to three months, traded a total of 842 million units in April, down 28 percent year-on-year.

Green market, comprising the green day-ahead and green term-ahead market segments, achieved total volumes of 280 million units, down 16 percent from last year. Through this Market, IEX facilitates renewables' integration to achieve India’s sustainability targets.

Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) achieved volumes of 159 million units and green term-ahead market saw volumes of 121 million units.