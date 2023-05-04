English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsIEX April volumes decline versus March due to unseasonal rains

IEX April volumes decline versus March due to unseasonal rains

IEX April volumes decline versus March due to unseasonal rains
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sudarshan Kumar  May 4, 2023 9:14:40 AM IST (Published)

Volumes in the day-ahead market were up 8 percent from last year owing to favourable prices.

Indian Energy Exchange achieved overall volumes of 7,928 million units in April, growing 6 percent from April 2022.

Recommended Articles

View All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


However, on a month-on-month basis, overall volumes were down 14 percent.
Price in April stood at Rs 5.41 per unit, down 46 percent from last year's figure of Rs 10 per unit. The dip in price is due to improving supply side scenario leading to increased liquidity, as well as cooler weather conditions.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X