IEX April volumes decline versus March due to unseasonal rains

Volumes in the day-ahead market were up 8 percent from last year owing to favourable prices.

Indian Energy Exchange achieved overall volumes of 7,928 million units in April, growing 6 percent from April 2022.

However, on a month-on-month basis, overall volumes were down 14 percent.

Price in April stood at Rs 5.41 per unit, down 46 percent from last year's figure of Rs 10 per unit. The dip in price is due to improving supply side scenario leading to increased liquidity, as well as cooler weather conditions.