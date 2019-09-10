Market
IDFC Securities maintains outperform on Berger Paints India
Updated : September 10, 2019 11:45 AM IST
Berger Paints India posted 31 percent YoY growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 164 crore in the June quarter.
The one-year gain on Berger Paints is almost 16.5 percent with the scrip outperforming the benchmark Sensex by 21.5 percent as the BSE frontline index corrected 5 percent during the same period.
