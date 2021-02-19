IDFC First Bank shares jump 10% to hit 52-week high as board approves fund raising
Updated : February 19, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Shares of IDFC First Bank surged 10 percent to hit its 52-week high on Friday after the lender approved raising of funds up to Rs 3,000 crore.
It has jumped 85 percent in the last 3 months as compared to a 17 percent rise in the benchmarks.
For the December quarter, the lender reported a net profit of Rs 130 crore as against a loss of Rs 1,639 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.