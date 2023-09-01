CNBC-TV18 Newsbreak Confirmed | After Adani Group stocks & JSW Energy, Rajiv Jain of GQG is buying into IDFC First Bank

US-based boutique investment firm, GQG Partners on Friday bought 2.6 percent stake in IDFC First Bank for Rs 1527 crore, bulk deals data on BSE showed. Cloverdell Investment, the largest public shareholder in the private lender, offloaded as much as 4.2 percent or 27.9 crore shares at an average price of Rs 89 per piece.

Of the total shares offloaded, 17.2 crore shares were bought by two funds owned by GQG Partners. While Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund picked up 1.63 percent stake, the remaining 0.96 percent was bought by another fund named GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund.

At the end of June 2023, Cloverdell Investment held 7.12 percent stake in IDFC First Bank whereas promoter IDFC Financial Holding Company owned 39.93 percent stake in the bank. Rajeev Jain's GQG Partners, which started big in India by purchasing Adani stocks after the Hindenburg saga, has gradually increased its exposure beyond Adani Group stocks. The marquee global fund continues to increase its skin in the game and has bought stake in other firms too.

After acquiring 8 percent stake in Adani Power for about Rs 9,000 crore on August 16, Jain's GQG Partners acquired nearly 1.5 percent stake in JSW Energy. The fund had also bought a 6 percent stake in Patanjali Foods for Rs 2,150 crore through Offer For Sale (OFS) route. However, the big bets for GQG in India are still on the stocks of Adani Group. Since March 2023, after the Hindenburg report, GQG has invested about $4 billion in Adani Group companies.

Shares of IDFC First Bank ended Friday’s session at Rs 93.44 on the BSE, up 0.11 percent. The stock has rallied over three-fold from its June 2022 lows.