Private lender IDFC First Bank Ltd on Thursday, March 23, said it has issued 37.75 crore equity shares at Rs 58.18 per share to IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IDFC Ltd.

"...we wish to inform that the duly authorized Committee of the Board of Directors of IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd has today, i.e. March 23, 2023, approved the allotment of 37,75,00,859 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up at a price of Rs 58.18 per equity share (including premium of Rs 48.18 per equity share) to IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd, on a preferential basis by way of the private placement," the bank said in an exchange filing.

Further, IDFC FHCL's holding in the bank will go up to approximately 39.99 percent of IDFC First Bank’s paid-up equity share capital. These shares shall rank pari-passu, in all respects, with the existing equity shares of the bank, the bank said.

The bank has received in-principle approval from the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and BSE Ltd for the issue of the aforesaid equity shares on a preferential basis.

Post-allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the bank stands increased to 661,81,21,816 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up, it added.