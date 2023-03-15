English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsIDFC First Bank shares rise after CLSA sees 36% potential upside from current levels

IDFC First Bank shares rise after CLSA sees 36% potential upside from current levels

IDFC First Bank shares rise after CLSA sees 36% potential upside from current levels
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 15, 2023 1:26:12 PM IST (Published)

CLSA mentioned that the bank’s asset quality is the key item that investors should monitor in the medium term.

Shares of IDFC FIrst Bank advanced on Wednesday after brokerage firm CLSA maintained its buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 75.

Recommended Articles

View All
Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach? 

Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach? 

Mar 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study

Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study

Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint

Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint

Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

These are the cities where freshers have high scope in blue & grey collar jobs in India

These are the cities where freshers have high scope in blue & grey collar jobs in India

Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The brokerage expects the fastest core Pre-Provisioning Operating Profit (PPOP) growth among the banks under its coverage for IDFC First going forward.
Pre-provision operating profit is the income a financial institution or bank earns before taking into account funds set aside for future bad debts.
IDFC First Bank had transformed into a retail franchise after the merger of IDFC Bank and non-banking financial company (NBFC) Capital First effective from December 18, 2018.
CLSA said that IDFC First Bank’s performance has stayed better in absolute and relative terms compared with peer banks in terms of liabilities. “Liability resilience (of IDFC First Bank) has surprised us positively,” it said.
The brokerage is also comfortable with the bank’s assumptions on growth, net interest margin (NIM) and credit cost, though it noted that the bank’s cost-to-income ratio would remain high due to the higher share of retail loans in its portfolio.
CLSA also mentioned that the recent capital received from IDFC removes the supply overhang for the lender. IDFC, promoter of IDFC First Bank, in February announced infusion of Rs 2,196 crore in the lender through an equity share issue on a preferential basis. The transaction would increase IDFC’s stake in IDFC First Bank to 39.99 percent from 36.37 percent.
However, CLSA mentioned that the bank’s asset quality is the key item that investors should monitor in the medium term.
Earlier this month, in an interview with CNBC TV-18, IDFC First Bank’s managing director V Vaidyanathan had expressed his optimism about the Indian economy and the bank’s prospects.
“Credit demand was quite strong last year, upwards of 17 percent this year also. Underlying factors in India are so strong, we are in for a good cycle in the next 8-10 years,” he had said.
Shares of IDFC First Bank are trading 1.7 percent higher at Rs 55.75.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

IDFC First Bank

Previous Article

This precision engineering company has hit a 52-week high in a volatile market

Next Article

Home Minister Amit Shah to hold meeting on Sahara matter, explore ways to return investors' money

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X