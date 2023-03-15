IDFC First Bank shares rise after CLSA sees 36% potential upside from current levels

CLSA mentioned that the bank’s asset quality is the key item that investors should monitor in the medium term.

Shares of IDFC FIrst Bank advanced on Wednesday after brokerage firm CLSA maintained its buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 75.

The brokerage expects the fastest core Pre-Provisioning Operating Profit (PPOP) growth among the banks under its coverage for IDFC First going forward.

Pre-provision operating profit is the income a financial institution or bank earns before taking into account funds set aside for future bad debts.

IDFC First Bank had transformed into a retail franchise after the merger of IDFC Bank and non-banking financial company (NBFC) Capital First effective from December 18, 2018.

CLSA said that IDFC First Bank’s performance has stayed better in absolute and relative terms compared with peer banks in terms of liabilities. “Liability resilience (of IDFC First Bank) has surprised us positively,” it said.

The brokerage is also comfortable with the bank’s assumptions on growth, net interest margin (NIM) and credit cost, though it noted that the bank’s cost-to-income ratio would remain high due to the higher share of retail loans in its portfolio.

CLSA also mentioned that the recent capital received from IDFC removes the supply overhang for the lender. IDFC, promoter of IDFC First Bank, in February announced infusion of Rs 2,196 crore in the lender through an equity share issue on a preferential basis. The transaction would increase IDFC’s stake in IDFC First Bank to 39.99 percent from 36.37 percent.

However, CLSA mentioned that the bank’s asset quality is the key item that investors should monitor in the medium term.

