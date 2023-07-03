IDFC First Bank board approves merger with IDFC, share distribution ratio announced

Shares of IDFC First Bank Ltd ended at Rs 81.94, up by Rs 2.54, or 3.20 percent on the BSE.

Private sector lender IDFC First Bank on Monday (July 3) said its board of directors approved the merger of IDFC Ltd with itself.

The share exchange ratio for the amalgamation will be 155 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up of IDFC First Bank for every 100 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up of IDFC Ltd , the bank said in an exchange filing.

As a result of the proposed merger, the standalone book value per share of the bank would increase by 4.9 percent, as calculated on audited financials as of March 31, 2023.

According to the lender, the merger will lead to simplification of the corporate structure of IDFC FHCL, IDFC Ltd, and IDFC First Bank by consolidating them into a single entity and will help streamline the regulatory compliances of the aforesaid entities.

The merger will help create an institution with diversified public and institutional shareholders, like other large private sector banks, with no promoter holding.

Sanjeeb Chaudhuri, chairperson of IDFC First Bank , said, "We now embark on the next phase of our growth journey towards our long-term vision, and to create sustainable shareholder value in the years to come."

The scheme is subject to the receipt of requisite approvals from the RBI, SEBI, CCI, NCLT, BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India and other statutory and regulatory authorities, and the respective shareholders.

V. Vaidyanathan, MD and CEO of IDFC FIRST Bank, said, "With this merger, we are very happy to welcome all the shareholders of IDFC Ltd to become direct shareholders of IDFC FIRST Bank."

IDFC Ltd is an infrastructure financing domestic financial institution since 1997, was granted in-principle approval by the RBI to set up a bank in April 2014, leading to the creation of IDFC Bank Ltd. The bank started its operation in October 2015.

The loan assets and liabilities of IDFC were transferred to IDFC Bank. Capital First Ltd was a successful consumer and MSME financing institution since 2012 with a strong track record of growth, profits, and asset quality.

On December 18, 2018, the IDFC Bank and Capital First merged, and subsequently renamed IDFC First Bank. As of June 30, 2023, IDFC Ltd through its non-financial holding company has a 39.93 percent shareholding of IDFC First Bank.

IDFC First Bank is a full-service universal bank with a pan-India presence. The bank has built a strong deposit franchise, which has grown at a 4-year CAGR of 36 percent since the merger to reach Rs. 136,812 crore by March 31, 2023.

The Bank has increased its CASA ratio from 8.6 percent at the time of its merger with Capital First in December 2018, to 49.77 percent (March 31, 2023) and has set up 809 branches and 925 ATMs as of March 31, 2023.