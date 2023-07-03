IDFC First Bank board approves merger with IDFC, share distribution ratio announced

Shares of IDFC First Bank Ltd ended at Rs 81.94, up by Rs 2.54, or 3.20 percent on the BSE.

Private sector lender IDFC First Bank on Monday (July 3) said its board of directors approved the merger of IDFC Ltd with itself.

Live TV

Loading...

The share exchange ratio for the amalgamation will be 155 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up of IDFC First Bank for every 100 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up of IDFC Ltd , the bank said in an exchange filing.

As a result of the proposed merger, the standalone book value per share of the bank would increase by 4.9 percent, as calculated on audited financials as of March 31, 2023.