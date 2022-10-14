IDFC, Coal India, HCL Technologies: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

By Sangam Singh

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up start on Friday tracking strong global cues. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — climbed as much as 340.5 points or 2.10 percent to 17,297.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Mitessh Thakkar, earningwaves.com

Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 3,750 with a stop loss at Rs 3,595

Buy HCL Technologies for a target of Rs 1,015 with a stop loss at Rs 968

Buy Coal India for a target of Rs 242 with a stop loss at Rs 231

Buy IDFC for a target of Rs 80 with a stop loss at Rs 74

Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities

Buy HCL Technologies for a target of Rs 1,060-1,080 with a stop loss at Rs 950

Buy Axis Bank for a target of Rs 850-860 with a stop loss at Rs 780