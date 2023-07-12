ideaForge shares have doubled from their IPO price — Should one buy now?

Stocks like Latent View and Paras Defence, whose IPOs saw subscription of over 300 times, listed at a substantial premium to the issue price as well, but are currently trading at half the price of their respective post-IPO peak.

They say a good start is half the job done. ideaForge Technology, India's largest drone manufacturing company has had everything going its way in recent times - The best IPO subscription figures in nearly two years, the best listing in nearly two years and so on.

But should a new investor attempt to buy the stock? At elevated prices?