ideaForge shares have doubled from their IPO price — Should one buy now?

Stocks like Latent View and Paras Defence, whose IPOs saw subscription of over 300 times, listed at a substantial premium to the issue price as well, but are currently trading at half the price of their respective post-IPO peak.
They say a good start is half the job done. ideaForge Technology, India's largest drone manufacturing company has had everything going its way in recent times - The best IPO subscription figures in nearly two years, the best listing in nearly two years and so on.
Shares of ideaForge listed at a 93 percent premium to its IPO price of Rs 672. At the listing day high of Rs 1,344, the stock was exactly double of its IPO price. The stock fell 10 percent on Monday and recovered another 9 percent on Tuesday. Although the stock is currently below its listing price, IPO shareholders are still sitting on substantial profits.
But should a new investor attempt to buy the stock? At elevated prices?