ideaForge sees steepest drop among stellar debutants on the day after listing

The fall in ideaForge Technology on the second day of trade is the biggest among stocks that had a stellar debut on bourses.

Shares of ideaForge Technology slid as much as 10.2 percent on Monday (July 10), after nearly doubling on the debut as investors chose to book some profit post stellar listing. The fall in ideaForge Technology on the second day of trade is the biggest among stocks that had a stellar debut on bourses, data sourced from primedatabase.com show.

Of the 11 issuance that garnered more than 100 percent on listing, eight of them ended in the red on the second day of trade. While the stocks of Indigo Paints and Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities declined about six percent on day 2, Happiest Minds Technologies and Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp (IRCT) saw their stocks falling up to three percent.