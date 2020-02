IDBI Bank share price spiked more than 17 percent after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2020 Union budget speech announced that the government will sell its stake in the bank.

The government held a 47.11 percent stake in IDBI Bank as of December 31, 2019, while Life Insurance Corporation of India held a 51 percent stake, according to the data available on the BSE.

Recently, Parliament approved Rs 9,300 crore capital infusion in IDBI Bank. The Department of Financial Services (DFS) received an additional Rs 4,557 crore for infusion into IDBI Bank through recapitalisation of bonds for their share of 47.11 percent in the bank.

At 1:30 pm, the share price of IDBI Bank was trading 11.06 percent higher at Rs 37.65 per share on the BSE, while on an intraday basis, the shares climbed 17.55 percent to Rs 39.85.

