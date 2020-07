Shares of IDBI Bank were locked at upper circuit of 5 percent at Rs 40.00 on the NSE after the lender reported strong earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The stock had 10, 12, 999 buy orders with no seller. The stock has risen over 131 percent since its 52-week low of Rs 17.25 apiece hit on March 13, 2020.

IDBI Bank reported a net profit of Rs 144.3 crore in Q1FY21 as against a loss of Rs 3,800.8 crore in the year-ago period. The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 135.39 crore in the March quarter.

Operating profit for rose by 39 percent to Rs 1,326 crore as against Rs 951 crore, YoY.

Net interest income rose 21.65 percent to Rs 1,773.4 crore from Rs 1,457.73 crore, YoY.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved by 68 bps to 2.81 percent for Q1FY21 as compared to 2.13 percent for Q1FY20.

Asset quality during the quarter under review improved as gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined 5.91 percent to 44,475.20 crore from Rs 47,272.37 crore in the previous quarter. Net NPA fell 17.7 percent to Rs 4,473.73 crore from Rs 5,439.49 crore, QoQ.

Gross NPA as a percentage of gross advances declined by 72 bps to 26.81 percent as against 27.53 percent and net NPA as a percentage of net advances fell by 64 bps to 3.55 percent from 4.19 percent, on a sequential basis.

The bank's provisions for bad loans and contingencies stood at Rs 888.05 crore in June quarter, down substantially from Rs 6,332.05 crore in the year-ago period.