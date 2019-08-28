Market
IDBI Bank shares slump 9% after S&P Global Ratings places it on CreditWatch
Updated : August 28, 2019 11:28 AM IST
IDBI Bank shares slumped over 9 percent on Wednesday after the private lender's unsecured debt was put on 'CreditWatch with negative implications' by S&P Global Ratings.
At 9:45 am, the stock price plunged 8.97 percent to Rs 26.90 per share on the NSE.
Intraday, the share price slipped 9.30 percent to Rs 26.80.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more