IDBI Bank shares plunge 12% as net loss widens in Q1, hits multi-year low

Updated : August 16, 2019 11:41 AM IST

Shares of IDBI Bank plunged 12 percent in-trade on Friday after the public lender reported higher net profit loss as bad loans increased during the June quarter this fiscal.
The Bank's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 3,821.27 crore as against the net loss of Rs 2,383.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.Â 
The net interest income of the company was down 11 percent to Rs 1,466.1 crore compared to Rs 1,646.06 crore made last year.Â 
