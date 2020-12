Finance

IDBI Bank shares fall 19% after allotment of shares to QIBs

Updated : December 22, 2020 12:58 PM IST

The stock fell as much as 19.1 percent to its day's low of Rs 30.80 per share on BSE.

37.18 crore shares were allotted by the lender to its QIBs after the launch of its qualified institutional placement (QIP).