IDBI Bank share price zoomed over 17 percent in early trade on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) took the lender out of the Prompt Corrective Action framework. The IDBI Bank stock price opened at the day's high of Rs 45 apiece. It has gained almost 48 percent in the last one month, while the YTD return is almost 38 percent.

RBI said that its Board for Financial Supervision (BFS) reviewed the performance of IDBI Bank in its last meeting on February 18, and noted that it is not in breach of the PCA parameters on any fronts. These include regulatory capital, Net Non-Performing Assets and Leverage ratio.

"The bank has provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of minimum regulatory capital, Net NPA and Leverage ratio on an ongoing basis and has apprised the RBI of the structural and systemic improvements that it has put in place which would help the bank in continuing to meet these commitments," RBI said.

Taking all of this into consideration, the regulator decided to take IDBI Bank out of the PCA framework, subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring. It did not specify what these conditions are.

Prompt Corrective Action is a framework introduced by the Reserve Bank of India under which direct action is taken on weak banks to ensure the financial health of a bank keeping in mind the safety of its depositors as well as investors.

The framework specifies certain regulatory trigger points, the breach of which can lead to RBI placing banks under restrictions to prevent any further deterioration in its financial health.

At 9:40 am, the shares of IDBI Bank traded 12.68 percent higher at Rs 43.10 apiece on the BSE as compared to a 0.80 percent gain on the benchmark Sensex.