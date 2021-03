The share price of ICRA surged nearly 18 percent to hit its 52-week high on Friday after PPFAS Asset Management bought over two percent stake in the rating agency company through block deals. The stock rose as much as 17.7 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 3,285.20 per share on the BSE.

On Thursday, PPFAS Mutual Fund, promoted by Parag Parikh bought 2 lakh shares or a 2.09 percent stake in the rating agency for Rs 56.06 crore. The shares were bought at a price of Rs 2,780.04 per share via open market.

For the December quarter, the company reported an 8.6 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 24.45 crore. It had posted a net profit of Rs 22.52 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

The consolidated total income in the quarter fell to Rs 88.74 crore as against Rs 91.03 crore in the same period previous fiscal, ICRA said in a regulatory filing.

The de-growth in consolidated revenue in Q3 FY21 has been mainly due to a decline in revenue from the rating segment. The outsourcing, information services and consulting segments have shown good traction, driven by growth in global and domestic businesses, it said in a release.