ICICI Securities sees 53% upside potential in this stock

ICICI Securities is bullish on Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd and believes that the stock is available at attractive valuation given the company’s fundamentals and robust growth visibility.

The brokerage has maintained ‘Buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 630. It expects a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.6x for FY20 and 10.3x for FY21.

“We remain optimistic on Kalpataru as the standalone business has displayed healthy growth traction in all segments. The company will liquidate its real estate assets in Indore and proceeds from the sale of transmission BOOT projects will boost cashflow. The target is to become a zero net debt company by Mar’21,” ICICI Securities said.

Given the target towards zero debt by March 2021 and gradual reduction of pledged shares by the promoters, ICICI Securities believes that the stock is available at an attractive valuation.

Kalpataru’s management maintains its overall revenue growth guidance of 20 percent YoY for FY20 and 15-20 percent YoY for years going ahead.

The brokerage expects the earnings growth traction to continue due to the strong growth outlook in both standalone and JMC businesses, proceeds from the sale of transmission BOT business, expected turnaround of Shubham Logistics, and gradual improvement in margins of the overseas subsidiary Linjemontage.

Kalpataru reported Rs 10 billion worth of order intake in Q3FY20, which implies Rs 60 billion of order intake for FY20-TD. The company is L1 in Rs 20 billion worth of orders, of which about 50 percent is from overseas.

Moreover, the company’s management reiterates its guidance of Rs 60 billion-100 billion of order intake in FY20 with 20 percent YoY standalone revenue growth.

“Ordering traction in the railway segment has recently improved and overseas transmission ordering outlook is strong, especially from Saarc, Africa, etc.,” ICICI Securities added.