Market
ICICI Securities recommends investing in multi-cap funds next year
Updated : December 25, 2019 02:03 PM IST
For next year, ICICI Securities expects equity markets to be structurally well placed from a medium-long term perspective.
The brokerage recommends multi-cap funds as it offers fund managers the flexibility to allocate funds across all market segments.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more