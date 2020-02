ICICI Securities has a 'buy' rating on Piramal Enterprises with a SoTP-based long term price target of Rs 2,025 per share. The price target has a potential upside of around 30 percent on the current market price of Piramal Enterprises.

At 1.45 pm, Piramal Enterprises Ltd shares quoted at Rs 1,615.90 apiece, up 2.72 percent on NSE. PEL share opened at Rs 1,573.10 from its Wednesday's close of Rs 1,573.10. The stock touched the day's high at Rs 1,633.90.

So far this year, the large-cap stock has returned over 6 percent, but the one-year return is negative with Piramal Enterprises shares correcting over 25 percent against a Sensex return of 15 percent. The 10-year return on the stock is more than 300 percent against a Sensex return of 155 percent.

"We expect PEL to deliver healthy normalised RoA/RoE of 4.2 percent/9.4 percent in FY22E. RoE will improve with improvement in financial leverage. We initiate coverage on the company with a BUY recommendation and a SoTP-based target price of Rs 2,025," ICICI Securities said in a report on Wednesday.

Foray into consumer finance

PEL's foray into consumer finance in partnership with a telecom partner has considerable optionality value knowing that the company has successfully incubated new businesses in the past, analysts at the brokerage said in the report. The company is reportedly seeking to go beyond conventional lending and adopt a partnership-based approach to access large digital ecosystems.

gestation period since the incumbents have a wide presence at all the points of sale," ICICI Securities said in its report.

In fact, PEL has appointed former Axis Bank CFO Jairam Sridharan as the CEO of retail financing. McKinsey has been reportedly tasked to prepare a detail strategic plan for its financial services business.

On real estate, robust risk management will help PEL to navigate the current turbulence, says the report. PEL has displayed superior client selection, conservative underwriting, asset monitoring capabilities and ability to find resolutions in stressed projects gives the confidence that it will emerge stronger, the report added.

Unique position in pharma sector

Piramal Enterprises' unique position in the pharma industry is expected to churn out a revenue CAGR of 12.2 percent overestimates of FY20-22.

"In order to diversify, PEL has uniquely positioned itself in the pharma industry with its CDMO services and critical care products. This is expected to provide a steady pharma revenue CAGR of 12.2 percent over FY20E-FY22E," the report said.

Piramal Enterprises is the parent company with interests in financial services, pharma and financial stakes in retail lending and insurance business of Shriram Group.