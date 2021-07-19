Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • ICICI Securities expects HDFC Bank to recover in next 2-3 quarters

    ICICI Securities expects HDFC Bank to recover in next 2-3 quarters

    Profile image
    By Latha Venkatesh | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    HDFC Bank reported its Q1FY22 earnings over the weekend. It reported a 14.36 percent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 7,922 crore. The June quarter profit has declined against the March quarter’s Rs 8,433 crore. Kunal Shah, analyst at ICICI Securities, discussed the numbers.

    HDFC Bank reported its Q1FY22 earnings over the weekend. It reported a 14.36 percent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 7,922 crore. The June quarter profit has declined against the March quarter’s Rs 8,433 crore. Kunal Shah, analyst at ICICI Securities, discussed the numbers.
    “Net interest income (NII) for the first time in last one decade has come below sub-10 percent and the slippages were relatively higher than the expectations at 2.54 percent. That is going to be the phenomena in this quarter,” he said.
    When asked if ICICI Securities has cut its estimates or target price on HDFC Bank post these numbers, he replied, “Not really - it is hardly a couple of percentage points earnings cut. Overall, when we look at it in terms of next two-three quarters, there could be a recovery in the offing.”
    “The recovery should come through and we will wait for three quarters before revising the earnings at this point in time,” he added.
    He expects the second half to be relatively better for the bank.
    He believes, from the opening up of the lockdowns and the restrictions, there will be recoveries from the slippages, which had been seen in this quarter.
    For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.
    (Edited by : Dipika Ghosh)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    BPCL456.90 8.90 1.99
    IOC107.55 1.45 1.37
    NTPC120.10 1.00 0.84
    Divis Labs4,790.00 32.40 0.68
    TATA Cons. Prod767.00 4.00 0.52
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    NTPC120.10 1.00 0.84
    ITC208.65 0.75 0.36
    Tata Steel1,282.90 4.60 0.36
    Dr Reddys Labs5,424.35 15.20 0.28
    Titan Company1,700.30 4.50 0.27
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    BPCL456.90 8.90 1.99
    IOC107.55 1.45 1.37
    NTPC120.10 1.00 0.84
    Divis Labs4,790.00 32.40 0.68
    TATA Cons. Prod767.00 4.00 0.52
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    NTPC120.10 1.00 0.84
    ITC208.65 0.75 0.36
    Tata Steel1,282.90 4.60 0.36
    Dr Reddys Labs5,424.35 15.20 0.28
    Titan Company1,700.30 4.50 0.27

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.78500.22500.30
    Euro-Rupee88.26800.19600.22
    Pound-Rupee102.85400.10700.10
    Rupee-100 Yen0.68020.00290.43
    View More