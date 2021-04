The share price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (ICICI Pru) rose over 9 percent on Tuesday after the company reported a good set of numbers overall for the March quarter even as its profit declined for the period.

The sentiment was also lifted as brokerages remained bullish on the stock after the earnings.

The stock rose as much as 9.4 percent to its day's high of Rs 495.55 per share on the BSE.

For Q4, the company's value of new business (VoNB) grew 26 percent YoY to Rs 591 crore. Meanwhile, for FY21 it stood at Rs 1,621 crore with a margin of 25.1 percent compared to 21.7 percent in FY20. This is commendable because for the first nine months of the year its VNB was -9 percent but in Q4 it grew 26 percent.

Net profit, however, declined by 64.2 percent to Rs 64 crore in January-March 2021 from Rs 179 crore for the year-ago quarter while the same for the full year slipped to Rs 960 crore from Rs 1,069 crore in the previous fiscal.

However, a Rs 7,400 crore of investment income - gains from the market - as against a loss of Rs 18,000 crore in January-March 2020 due to the pandemic, has helped it cushion the hit, chief executive and managing director NS Kannan said.

Despite the pandemic disruptions, the company was able to demonstrate resilience in operations. In Q4, APE grew 27 percent with March posting the best-ever monthly sales for the company in any year since inception, Kannan said.

Among brokerages, CLSA upgraded the stock to 'buy' after Q4 earnings with a target at Rs 575 per share. It said that Q4 was in line with 27 percent APE growth as against 27 percent contraction in 9MFY21. It added that FY21 saw multiple headwinds with a big contraction in the ULIP business but VNB performance was well managed.

Meanwhile, Citi also maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 600 per share. It expects a 21 percent annual premium equivalent CAGR and modest value of new business (VNB) margin expansion.