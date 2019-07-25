#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Market

ICICI Prudential Life gains 7% on robust Q1 earnings; CLSA maintains 'buy' rating

Updated : July 25, 2019 02:18 PM IST

The company reported 27 percent growth (YoY) in value of new business (VNB) in the June quarter (Q1FY20).
The stock rose as much as 6.7 percent to Rs 408.15 per share on BSE.
CLSA sees better risk/reward and maintains a 'buy' rating with a rolled-forward target price of Rs 500
ICICI Prudential Life gains 7% on robust Q1 earnings; CLSA maintains 'buy' rating
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

ICICI Prudential Life gains 7% on robust Q1 earnings; CLSA maintains 'buy' rating

ICICI Prudential Life gains 7% on robust Q1 earnings; CLSA maintains 'buy' rating

Best Upcoming Smartphones in 2019: Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X, and more

Best Upcoming Smartphones in 2019: Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X, and more

Revised oil demand growth down to 1.1 million barrels for 2019, says IHS Markit

Revised oil demand growth down to 1.1 million barrels for 2019, says IHS Markit

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV