Market
ICICI Prudential Life gains 7% on robust Q1 earnings; CLSA maintains 'buy' rating
Updated : July 25, 2019 02:18 PM IST
The company reported 27 percent growth (YoY) in value of new business (VNB) in the June quarter (Q1FY20).
The stock rose as much as 6.7 percent to Rs 408.15 per share on BSE.
CLSA sees better risk/reward and maintains a 'buy' rating with a rolled-forward target price of Rs 500
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more