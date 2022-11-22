ICICI Prudential, BPCL, Torrent Power and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian market starts Tuesday's session near flatline tracking mixed global cues.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Escorts Kubota for a target of Rs 2,330 with a stop loss at Rs 2,130
Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) for at target of Rs 322 with a stop loss at Rs 305
Buy Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) for a target of Rs 153.50 with a stop loss at Rs 145
Sell Grasim with for a target of Rs 1,630 with a stop loss at Rs 1,706
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Balrampur Chini Mills with a stop loss at Rs 350
Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) with a stop loss at Rs 302
Sell ICICI Prudential with a stop loss at Rs 480
Buy Torrent Power with a stop loss at Rs 508
