ICICI Lombard, Hindalco, Adani Ports and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Kush Bohra

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on Friday amid negative cues from global markets.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Jubilant Foodworks for a target of Rs 555 with a stop loss at Rs 527

Buy ICICI Lombard for a target of Rs 1,285 with a stop loss at Rs 1,230

Sell Adani Ports for a target of Rs 830 with a stop loss at Rs 870

Sell Godrej Properties for a target of Rs 1,200 with a stop loss at Rs 1,240

Kush Bohra, Technical Analyst

Buy Hindalco for a target of Rs 470 with a stop loss at Rs 448

Buy Bank of Baroda (BoB) for a target of Rs 190 with a stop loss at Rs 170