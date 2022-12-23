English
market Newsstocks News

ICICI Lombard, Hindalco, Adani Ports and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Kush Bohra
By Sangam Singh  Dec 23, 2022 9:20:17 AM IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on Friday amid negative cues from global markets.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Jubilant Foodworks for a target of Rs 555 with a stop loss at Rs 527
Buy ICICI Lombard for a target of Rs 1,285 with a stop loss at Rs 1,230
Sell Adani Ports for a target of Rs 830 with a stop loss at Rs 870
Sell Godrej Properties for a target of Rs 1,200 with a stop loss at Rs 1,240
Kush Bohra, Technical Analyst
Buy Hindalco for a target of Rs 470 with a stop loss at Rs 448
Buy Bank of Baroda (BoB) for a target of Rs 190 with a stop loss at Rs 170
First Published:  IST
