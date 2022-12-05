Homemarket newsstocks news

ICICI Lombard signs new bancassurance partnership with AU Small Finance Bank

Dec 5, 2022

ICICI Lombard General Insurance has entered into a Bancassurance tie-up with AU Bank to offer the latter’s customers a wide range of insurance portfolios and effective risk management solutions.
The leading private sector non-life insurance major said that the Bancassurance partnership will enhance the penetration of its diverse insurance portfolio across the country.
The entire range of products offered by the general insurer will be provided across 980 banking touchpoints spread over 20 states as well as 2 Union Territories.
The partnership is aimed at providing customer-centric products that will offer long-term financial security to not only customers but also their families.
Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance ended 1.51 percent lower at Rs 1,219.90, while those of AU Small Finance Bank ended 0.17 percent higher at Rs 649.45.
