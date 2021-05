Market

From HDFC to Axis Bank: Here are ICICI Direct's top picks for short term

Updated : May 31, 2021 08:36 AM IST

Nifty is near its lifetime high amid continued performance from index heavyweights last week primarily from the technology space. Going forward, ICICI Direct expects the broader NSE benchmark to trade in the range of 15,200-15,500. The domestic brokerage has recommended buying these six stocks for a time frame of three months. Here's the list:

Axis Bank | Buy | TP: Rs 840 | Time Frame: 3 months

HDFC | Buy | TP: Rs 2,950 | Time Frame: 3 months

Bharat Electronics | Buy | TP: Rs 180 | Time Frame: 3 months

Larsen & Toubro | Buy | TP: Rs 1,610 | Time Frame: 3 months

Lupin | Buy | TP: Rs 1,430 | Time Frame: 3 months

Muthoot Finance | Buy | TP: Rs 1,490 | Time Frame: 3 months

