ICICI Bank’s Q2 results impressive, continue to raise price multiples: HDFC Securities

ICICI Bank reported an impressive set of Q2FY22 numbers, said Krishnan ASV, Lead Analyst, BFSI at HDFC Securities in an interview with CNBC-TV18. Krishnan believes it is not a one-quarter phenomenon. ICICI Bank is consistently doing what it has been guiding the market, for about 8-12 quarters now. However, according to Krishnan, the bank is still behind HDFC Bank in terms of credit quality and slippages.

ICICI Bank came out with its Q2 earnings. The bank reported a 29.6 percent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 5,511 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 4,251 crore. The profit before tax grew by 37 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,201 crore in Q2-2022 from Rs 5,266 crore in Q2-2021. The core operating profit (profit before provisions and taxes, excluding treasury income) grew by 23 percent year-on-year to Rs 9,518 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, increased by 25 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,690 crore in Q2-2022 from Rs 9,366 crore in Q2-2021.

"ICICI Bank reported an impressive set of Q2FY22 numbers," said Krishnan ASV, Lead Analyst, BFSI at HDFC Securities, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“It is not a one-quarter phenomenon. ICICI Bank is consistently doing what it has been guiding the market, for about 8-12 quarters now,” he said.

“We continue to raise our multiples on ICICI Bank. That seems to be the only way to go,” he stated.

Also Read:

According to him, ICICI Bank is still behind the bellwether HDFC Bank.

“In relative comparison, ICICI Bank is about 40-50 basis points (bps) behind HDFC Bank both in terms of credit quality and slippages etc.,” he said.

Gross slippage number in Q2FY22 was disappointing for ICICI Bank, he mentioned.

He believes Sandeep Bakshi and team have built on the early gains and early improvements that were made between 2015 and 2017.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video

Catch all market updates here.