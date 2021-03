Brokerage firm Jefferies remains bullish on private lender ICICI Bank and noted that the lender's performance has now become comparable to that of banking major HDFC Bank.

As per the brokerage, ICICI Bank has improved the velocity of operating profit over the past two years, reflecting improved top-line and cost efficiencies. The performance has now become comparable with HDFC Bank (industry best) and as the asset quality/ credit-cost improves, this should translate into stable growth in net profits as well, it added.

The brokerage has a 'buy' rating for the stock, stating that improvement in pace and direction of ICICI's operating profit growth and steady credit cost will bring down volatility in earnings. Jefferies has upgraded the price target to Rs 780 for the stock, from the earlier Rs 700.

“Right now, the bank trades at a 55 percent discount to HDFC Bank in terms of valuations. ICICI at 1.9x FY22 adjusted price-to-book ratio and HDFC Bank at 3.4x. With lower volatility in earnings, HDFC Bank's Beta is at 1 whereas ICICI's is around 1.2-1.3. The Bank will bring down Beta closer to 1 because of consistency in earnings growth and asset quality. This can lift-up the theoretical price-to-book ratio from 1.9x to 2.5x, closing the gap with HDFC Bank by 30 percent,” states the Jefferies note.