ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bharat Forge and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening on Monday tracking weakness across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 252 points or 1.46 percent to 17,062 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Sell Bata for a target of Rs 1,744 with a stop loss at Rs 1,801
Sell Dalmia Bharat for a target of Rs 1,475 with a stop loss at Rs 1,550
Sell Godrej Consumer for a target of Rs 800 with a stop loss at Rs 841
Buy Bharat Forge for a target of Rs 795 with a stop loss at Rs 740
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss at Rs 850
Buy NMDC with a stop loss at Rs 131
Sell SBI Life with a stop loss at Rs 1,256
Sell UltraTech Cement with a stop loss at Rs 6,307
