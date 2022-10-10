    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bharat Forge and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
    IST (Updated)

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening on Monday tracking weakness across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 252 points or 1.46 percent to 17,062 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
    Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
    Sell Bata for a target of Rs 1,744 with a stop loss at Rs 1,801
    Sell Dalmia Bharat for a target of Rs 1,475 with a stop loss at Rs 1,550
    Sell Godrej Consumer for a target of Rs 800 with a stop loss at Rs 841
    Buy Bharat Forge for a target of Rs 795 with a stop loss at Rs 740
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss at Rs 850
    Buy NMDC with a stop loss at Rs 131
    Sell SBI Life with a stop loss at Rs 1,256
    Sell UltraTech Cement with a stop loss at Rs 6,307
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    IST
