Market ICICI Bank stock price crosses Rs 500-mark; here's why brokerages are bullish on the bank Updated : December 07, 2020 12:11 PM IST The stock gained as much as 2.7 percent to Rs 515.60 per share on the NSE. Brokerages have raised their target prices on the private lender in view of its sustainable growth, adequate investment in the digital platforms and improved return ratios.